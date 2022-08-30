FILE PHOTO: U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks about the FBI's search warrant served at the home of former President Donald Trump in Washington

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks about the FBI’s search warrant served at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida during a statement at the U.S. Justice Department in Washington on Aug. 11.

 EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS

WASHINGTON — Political appointees at the Justice Department will be barred from attending campaign events or fundraisers, according to new guidance issued by Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday ahead of November’s midterm elections.

“I know you agree it is critical that we hold ourselves to the highest ethical standards to avoid even the appearance of political influence as we carry out the Department’s mission,” Garland wrote in his memo.