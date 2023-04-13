A general view shows a flooded street in Fort Lauderdale, FL

A general view shows a flooded street in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Wednesday in this still image obtained from social media video.

 DAWN GRAYSON VIA REUTERS

Torrential downpours inundated Southeast Florida on Thursday, bringing total rainfall in the Fort Lauderdale region to more than two feet in recent days, with widespread flooding that blocked roads, closed schools and shut down an airport.

Preliminary reports showed that about 25 inches of rain had fallen in Fort Lauderdale, making it a 1 in a 1,000-year weather event, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.