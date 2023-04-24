The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear bids by Exxon Mobil Corp., Suncor Energy Inc., Chevron Corp. and others to move lawsuits filed by state and local governments accusing the oil companies of worsening climate change out of state courts and into federal courts.

The justices turned away five appeals by the oil companies of lower court decisions that determined that the lawsuits belonged in state court, a venue often seen as more favorable to plaintiffs than federal court.