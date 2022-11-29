WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Supreme Court's conservative majority on Tuesday indicated skepticism over a bid by President Joe Biden's administration to implement guidelines -- challenged by two conservative-leaning states -- shifting immigration enforcement toward countering public safety threats.

The justices were hearing arguments in the administration's request to overturn a judge's ruling in favor of Texas and Louisiana that vacated U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) guidelines narrowing the scope of those who can be targeted by immigration agents for arrest and deportation.