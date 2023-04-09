TENNESSEE-POLITICS/HOUSE

Former lawmaker Justin Pearson, who was expelled along with Justin Jones from the Republican-controlled Tennessee House of Representatives for staging a demonstration for gun control on the state house floor, speaks at an Easter Sunday service. at the Church on the River in Memphis, Tennessee, U.S. April 9, 2023. REUTERS/Karen Pulfer Focht

 KAREN PULFER FOCHT

Two Tennessee Democrats who were expelled from the Republican-dominated state House of Representatives last week over their participation in a gun control protest said on Sunday that they hoped to soon reclaim their seats.

Representatives Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, who joined hundreds of protesters at the state capitol in Nashville to demand stricter gun laws four days after a mass shooting at a local school, told NBC’s Meet the Press that they hoped to be reappointed by their districts to serve in their seats until they could run again in special elections.