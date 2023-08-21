People gather inside the Tennessee State Capitol during a special session on public safety in Nashville, TN

A person holds a sign as spectators gather in the gallery of the House Chamber during a special session on public safety to discuss gun violence in the wake of the Covenant School shooting, at the Tennessee State Capitol, in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S., August 22, 2023. REUTERS/Cheney Orr

Tennessee lawmakers on Monday opened a special session focused on public safety that was sparked by a deadly school shooting earlier this year, as hundreds of protesters marched on capitol grounds demanding change.

Gov. Bill Lee, a Republican, called the special session and asked lawmakers to bolster so-called "red flag" laws aimed at making it more difficult for people deemed to be a threat to the public or themselves from having access to firearms. He has also called for measures to address mental health and encourage the safe storage of firearms.