WASHINGTON -- Texas deployed a special border force on Monday to target "hot spots" where migrants try to enter the United States illegally after sweeping COVID-19 restrictions at the Mexican border end this week, Gov. Greg Abbott said.

Abbott, a Republican who has been fiercely critical of Democratic President Joe Biden's decision to end the Title 42 policy on Thursday, said members of the Texas Tactical Border Force, a new specially trained National Guard unit, were being loaded onto Black Hawk helicopters for deployment.