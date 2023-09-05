The Texas Senate on Tuesday voted overwhelmingly to reject motions to dismiss impeachment charges against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton as it opened a trial spearheaded by his fellow Republicans that could strip him of his job over allegations of corruption and other wrongdoing.

Paxton, an ally of former President Donald Trump, has been suspended from his post since the Texas House of Representatives voted in May to impeach him on 20 corruption charges including aiding a wealthy political donor and persecuting whistleblowers from his office who accused him of wrongdoing.