96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York

A member of the NYPD keeps watch from a rooftop during the 96th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Thursday.

 BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS

The country marked the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday with traditional feasts, parades and American football, taking a moment to celebrate in a week shadowed by gun violence.

The official holiday dates to the Civil War, when President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed the last Thursday of November as a day to give thanks and seek healing. Schoolchildren learn to trace the holiday to Pilgrims who landed at Plymouth Rock in 1620 and celebrated the autumn harvest with the Wampanoag peoples. Among Native Americans, Thanksgiving is a day of dark reflection on the genocide that followed.