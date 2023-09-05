recordheat

A child cools off in a waterfall feature at the Yards Park on Monday in Washington as temperatures soared into the upper 90s. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Matt McClain

 Matt McClain

More than 60 million Americans are under heat alerts as temperatures soar toward record highs across the Upper Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Tuesday. Near-record heat is also poised to make a return to parts of the South in the days ahead.

Heat advisories span from Texas to the Northeast and include Dallas, Oklahoma City, Minneapolis, Washington, Philadelphia, New York, Syracuse, Hartford and Burlington, Vt.