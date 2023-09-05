More than 60 million Americans are under heat alerts as temperatures soar toward record highs across the Upper Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Tuesday. Near-record heat is also poised to make a return to parts of the South in the days ahead.
Heat advisories span from Texas to the Northeast and include Dallas, Oklahoma City, Minneapolis, Washington, Philadelphia, New York, Syracuse, Hartford and Burlington, Vt.
“Simply put, the next several days will be dangerously hot,” wrote the National Weather Service office serving Philadelphia, where heat advisories are in effect through at least Wednesday.
The ongoing heat wave began Saturday over the central states before expanding into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Sunday and Monday. Dozens of record highs — many around the century mark — have been set from Texas to Minnesota and from Washington to Maine.
While the heat has thus far been accompanied by lower humidity than earlier in the summer, it is creeping upward, especially in the Mid-Atlantic, where heat indexes — a measure of how hot it feels factoring in humidity — are forecast to reach 100 to 105 on Tuesday and could surpass 105 in a few locations Wednesday.
Over the coming days, cooler air will begin sinking southward from the north-central U.S., eventually reaching the East Coast late week. But as one heads toward the nation’s southern tier, the heat will persist, as it has for most of the past several months.
Prolonged bouts of extreme heat are a hallmark of human-caused climate change, as are these unseasonably high temperatures.
Records set on Labor Day
Following a slew of record highs over the Plains and Midwest on Saturday which expanded into the Mid-Atlantic Sunday, here are some of the calendar day records that were set on Labor Day:
In the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast:
• Richmond: 98, beating 95 in 1970
• Washington: 98, beating 96 in 2019
• Baltimore: 99, beating 96 in 2019
• Philadelphia: 96, beating 93 in 2018
• Harrisburg, Pa.: 97, beating 93 in 2015
• Caribou, Maine: 86, beating 85 in 1999
In the central states:
• Lubbock, Tex.: 102, beating 101 in 2000
• Dodge City, Kan.: 105, beating 103 in 2000
• Huron, S.D.: 102, beating 100 in 2001
• Minneapolis: 98, tying 98 in 1925
• Green Bay: 91, beating 90 in 1990
In addition to calendar day records, some locations also saw their highest temperatures ever observed in September.
On Monday, monthly records were set in Minnesota, with highs of 102 at Benson and Madison and 101 in Marshall, according to weather historian Maximiliano Herrera. Borger, Tex., and Lancaster, Pa., also reached monthly high marks.
While cooler air started to infiltrate the northern Plains on Tuesday, the heat will hang on for one more day in the Upper Midwest from eastern Minnesota across the Great Lakes, while extending to the East Coast. Temperatures in these regions — well into the 90s in many locations — will be up to 15 to 20 degrees above normal.
The Weather Service is forecasting more than two dozen record highs Tuesday, including a few in Texas, several in the Upper Midwest but, by far, the greatest concentration near that Interstate 95 corridor from North Carolina to Connecticut — with widespread mid- to upper 90s predicted.