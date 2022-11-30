Eutaw Police Chief Tommy Johnson surveys the damage to one of the buildings in the Sagewood Apartments complex after a small tornado

Eutaw Police Chief Tommy Johnson surveys the damage to one of the buildings in the Sagewood Apartments complex after a small tornado hit Eutaw, Alabama, U.S. November 29, 2022. Gary Cosby Jr/USA TODAY NETWORK via REUTERS NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT

A mother and child were killed early Wednesday when a tornado tore through central Alabama, one of numerous twisters that reportedly touched down in the region overnight, leaving behind a path of destruction and power outages.

The 39-year-old mother and her 8-year-old son lost their lives when a massive tree fell on their home in Flatwood, an unincorporated area north of Montgomery, the state capital. The incident, at about 3:30 a.m. local time, followed reports of a tornado touching down in the area, county officials said on Wednesday morning.