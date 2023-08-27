Tropical Storm Idalia has formed in the Caribbean and could strengthen into a hurricane, bringing high winds and storm surges to Cuba and Florida later this week. The storm has sustained winds of 40 mph and could reach Category 2 strength with sustained winds of 96 to 110 mph when it is forecast to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The governor said the hurricane could make landfall in northern Florida’s Big Bend area — where the panhandle transitions into the peninsula.