U.S. Senate Republicans meet for leadership elections at the U.S. Capitol in Washington

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) speaks during a news conference following Senate Republican leadership elections that included the re-election of U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) as minority leader and Ernst as policy chair at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., November 16, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

 ELIZABETH FRANTZ

WASHINGTON -- Some of Donald Trump's closest allies in the Congress stepped up their attacks on their Republican leaders Wednesday, as the former president's party struggled to come to terms with its weaker-than-expected election performance.

In the Senate, a group of staunch Trump allies led by Sen. Rick Scott mounted the first challenge against Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell in his 15-year reign as party chief, contending that the "D.C. swamp" was to blame for the party's inability to win a Senate majority.