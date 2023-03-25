trump-desantis

Former president Donald Trump arrives at Texas’s Waco Regional Airport on March 25, 2023, to speak at a campaign rally. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Jabin Botsford.

WACO, Texas -- Donald Trump used his first election rally in Waco, Texas, to cast the 2024 presidential vote in apocalyptic terms, slam his leading Republican rival Ron DeSantis and rail against prosecutors pursuing him with criminal investigations he likened to a "Stalinist Russia horror show."

Speaking to several thousand of his diehard supporters, some flashing signs saying "WITCH HUNT," Trump spent much of his nearly two-hour speech attacking the multiple investigations that have put him in legal peril as politically motivated.