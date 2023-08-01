Special Counsel Jack Smith speaks to the press

Special Counsel Jack Smith makes a statement to reporters after a grand jury returned an indictment of former President Donald Trump in the investigation of efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

 JONATHAN ERNST/reuters

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump was indicted on Tuesday in the investigation of efforts to overturn the 2020 election, the third time in four months that the former president has been criminally charged even as he campaigns to regain the presidency next year.

The four-count indictment alleges Trump conspired to defraud the United States by preventing Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s victory and to deprive voters of their right to a fair election.