A video of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is played during a public hearing of the U.S. House Select Committee to investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 13, 2022. Alex Wong/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON -- Former President Donald Trump is too much of a coward to obey a subpoena from Congress compelling him to testify to a special committee investigating his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested on Sunday.

"I don't think he's man enough to show up. I don't think his lawyers will want him to show up because he has to testify under oath," Pelosi said in an interview with MSNBC.