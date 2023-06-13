Former U.S. President Trump departs the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse, following his arraignment on classified document charges, in Miami

Former President Donald Trump departs the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse following his arraignment Tuesday in Miami on classified document charges.

 REUTERS

MIAMI — Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to federal criminal charges that he unlawfully kept national-security documents when he left office and lied to officials who sought to recover them.

Trump’s plea, entered before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman in a federal court in Miami, sets up a legal battle likely to play out over coming months as he campaigns to win back the presidency in a November 2024 election. Experts say it could be a year or more before a trial takes place.