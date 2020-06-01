President Trump threatened during a speech on Monday to deploy the U.S. military to states that refuse to take what he described as “necessary” actions to curb the riots that have erupted across the country over the police killing of George Floyd.
As flash-bang grenades and tear gas canisters could be heard going off at protests just blocks from the White House, Trump walked into the Rose Garden and said he had recommended earlier in the day that all 50 governors activate National Guard troops in their states.
“If the city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them,” Trump said.
Trump said he would mobilize “thousands and thousands” of soldiers to keep the peace if governors did not use the National Guard to shut down the protests.
The president did not cite what authority would allow him to deploy armed forces within the United States.