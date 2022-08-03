WASHINGTON — Two Republican women — one a critic of Donald Trump and another an outspoken devotee of the former president — awaited election results on Wednesday in Washington state and Arizona primaries that offer further evidence of his grip on the party.

A day after voters chose a raft of candidates supporting Trump’s 2020 election falsehoods in multiple primaries, Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler was leading Trump-endorsed challenger Joe Kent 24.5% to 20.1% in a Washington state race that had not yet been called, with 52% of the expected vote in.