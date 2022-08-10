FBI wanted poster shows Iranian Shahram Poursafi, after U.S. charged him with plotting murder of John Bolton in Washington

An image released by the FBI shows Shahram Poursafi, also known as Mehdi Rezayi of Tehran, Iran, after the U.S. Justice Department charged the member of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps with plotting to murder John Bolton, the national security adviser to former President Donald Trump, in Washington, August 10, 2022.

WASHINGTON -- The United States charged a member of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard Corps on Wednesday with plotting to murder John Bolton, a national security adviser to former President Donald Trump.

The Justice Department alleged that Shahram Poursafi, also known as Mehdi Rezayi, 45, of Tehran, was likely motivated to kill Bolton in retaliation for the death of Qassem Soleimani, a commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps killed in a U.S. drone strike in January 2020.