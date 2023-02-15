WASHINGTON -- The Congressional Budget Office on Wednesday said the U.S. Treasury Department will exhaust its ability to pay all its bills sometime between July and September, unless the current $31.4 trillion cap on borrowing is either raised or suspended.

In a three-page report, the non-partisan CBO cautioned that an historic federal debt default could occur before July if revenues flowing into the Treasury in April -- when most Americans typically submit annual income tax filings -- lag expectations.