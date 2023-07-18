Excessive heat warning in Las Vegas

The United States is experiencing a range of unusual weather, from a tropical storm in Hawaii to record-breaking heat across the Sun Belt states and poor air quality in many areas as smoke from Canadian wildfires wafts across the border.

As the United States and China, the world’s biggest polluters, tried to reach agreement to cut carbon emissions, Americans experienced a sampler of the extreme weather events that scientists say are likely to become more commonplace under fossil fuel-driven climate change.