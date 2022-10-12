U.S. consumers can expect to pay up to 28% more to heat their homes this winter than last year due to surging fuel costs and slightly colder weather, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) projected in its winter fuels outlook on Wednesday.
Nearly half of U.S. households rely on natural gas for heat, with the average winter heating cost expected to rise to $931, up by 28% from last year, EIA said.
The average cost to heat a home with gas last winter was $724, far cheaper than other major sources of heat.
U.S. gas prices at the Henry Hub benchmark were up about 75% this year as soaring global prices feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.
Electricity is the primary heating source for about 40% of homes. It is more expensive than gas at an estimated $1,359 per household this winter — but that is just a 10% increase from last winter.
Less than 12 million homes rely on heating oil or propane — about 9% of the roughly 130 million U.S. households — but those fuels will remain the most expensive sources of heat this winter with cost increases of 27% to $2,354 for heating oil and 5% to $1,668 for propane.
Homes that rely on heating oil are concentrated in the Northeast, while the biggest propane users are in the Midwest.
EIA said residential costs will rise to $15.95 per thousand cubic feet (mcf) for gas, $2.32-$3.45 per gallon for propane, 14.8 cents per kilowatt-hour (kwh) of electricity and $4.54 per gallon for heating oil.
That compares with last winter’s residential costs of $13.02/mcf for gas, $2.30-3.33 per gallon for propane, 14.0 cents per kWh of electricity and $3.90 per gallon for heating oil.
.
In New Hampshire, consumers already are facing stiff increases in the price of electricity.
Three of the state’s four electricity providers — Eversource, Liberty Utilities and New Hampshire Electric Cooperative — have already received state approval to double their power rates, effective last month.
Unitil, the fourth electric utility in the state, filed with regulators last month to increase the power charge on its monthly bills by 160%.
Unitil’s request would increase the charge from 10 cents per kilowatt hour to 26 cents.
If Unitil’s request is approved, the average consumer’s bill would go up by as much as $100 a month, starting Dec. 1.