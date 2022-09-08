FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. president Donald Trump rally in Wilkes-Barre

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

 REUTERS

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department on Thursday asked a federal judge to let it continue reviewing records seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump’s Florida home while it investigates whether classified documents were illegally removed from the White House.

Prosecutors in a court filing asked U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon not to allow an independent arbiter, called a “special master,” to review classified materials found in Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach on Aug. 8 during a court-approved search.