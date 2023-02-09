Senators attend a classified hearing on the suspected Chinese spy balloon on Capitol Hill

U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), left, and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) walk to a classified meeting Thursday on the suspected Chinese spy balloon on Capitol Hill in Washington.

 REUTERS

WASHINGTON — The United States will explore taking action against entities connected to the Chinese military that supported the flight of a Chinese spy balloon into U.S. airspace last week, a senior State Department official said on Thursday.

Washington is confident that the manufacturer of the Chinese balloon, shot down by the U.S. military last weekend off the East Coast, has a “direct relationship” with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), the department official said in a statement.