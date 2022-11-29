U.S. Senator Baldwin arrives for the weekly Democratic caucus luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-WI, is trailed by reporters as she arrives for the weekly Democratic caucus luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Tuesday.

 reuters/JONATHAN ERNST

WASHINGTON — The Senate passed a bill on Tuesday that would protect federal recognition of same-sex marriage, a measure taken up in response to worries the Supreme Court could overturn a 2015 decision that legalized it nationwide.

The narrowly tailored bill, which would require the federal government to recognize a marriage if it was legal in the state in which it was performed, is meant to be a backstop if the Supreme Court acted against same-sex marriage.