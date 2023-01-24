WASHINGTON -- The Treasury Department said it has awarded $690 million in unused, reallocated funds to 89 state and local grantees to assist renters facing financial hardship as a pandemic-era housing aid program winds down.

The funds, part of the $46 billion Emergency Rental Assistance Program created during the final year of the Trump administration and expanded during the first year of the Biden administration, will be shifted from communities that haven't used their allocations to those that have demonstrated continuing needs and that have met spending benchmarks in their prior allocations.