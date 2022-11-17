BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York and parts of Ohio, Pennsylvania and Michigan may be inundated by up to four feet of lake-effect snow by the end of the weekend, forecasters said Thursday, paralyzing Buffalo and other areas downwind of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.

Up to 3 inches of snow an hour could fall in some locations to the south and east of the two Great Lakes late on Thursday, said Liz Jurkowski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Buffalo.