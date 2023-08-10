FILE PHOTO: Republican presidential candidate Trump holds a campaign rally in Windham

Former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Windham, New Hampshire, Tuesday.

 REBA SALDANHA/reuters

WASHINGTON — U.S. prosecutors on Thursday asked a federal judge to begin former President Donald Trump’s trial on charges of trying to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden on Jan. 2, 2024.

That date would have the trial get under way just two weeks before the first votes are cast in the 2024 Republican presidential primary, a race in which Trump is the front-runner.