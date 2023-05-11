Migrants gather along the U.S. Mexico border near San Diego before the lifting of Tile 42

YUMA, Arizona — Migrants gathered on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday hours before immigration restrictions known as Title 42 expire, with some rushing to cross ahead of tough new asylum rules that will replace the COVID-era order.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has in recent days been holding up to 28,000 migrants at its facilities, far beyond its stated capacity and in what appeared to be a record, two federal officials requesting anonymity and the Border Patrol’s union said.