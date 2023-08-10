Wildfires driven by high winds hit Hawaiian island of Maui

An aerial view shows the community of Lahaina, Hawaii, on Thursday after wildfires driven by high winds burned across most of the town.

 MARCO GARCIA/reuters

KAHULUI, Hawaii — A wildfire that swept through the resort town of Lahaina on Hawaii’s Maui island has killed at least 36 people, authorities said, leaving behind smoldering ruins and forcing thousands to flee the onetime capital of the Hawaiian Kingdom.

Video footage showed neighborhoods and businesses razed and vehicles burned to a crisp across the western side of the U.S. island as the wildfires cut off most roads out of Lahaina. The town is one of Maui’s prime attractions, drawing 2 million tourists to the island each year, or about 80% of its visitors.