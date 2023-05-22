U.S. President Joe Biden holds debt limit talks with House Speaker McCarthy at the White House in Washington

President Joe Biden hosts debt limit talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 22, 2023. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON -- Top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy said on Monday afternoon that talks over raising the federal government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling were "on the right path" hours ahead of a meeting with Democratic President Joe Biden.

The president and the speaker of the House of Representatives, McCarthy, have just 10 days to reach a deal to increase the government's self-imposed borrowing limit or trigger an unprecedented default.