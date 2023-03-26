WASHINGTON -- Senator Mark Warner said Sunday he was briefed by the FBI on Donald Trump's rhetoric after the former president verbally lashed out at a New York prosecutor overseeing a grand jury investigation into alleged hush-money payments.

"I have been briefed by the FBI. They say they are fully prepared," Warner, a Democrat and the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, told CNN on Sunday. "They have seen no specific threats but the level of rhetoric on some of these right-wing sites has increased."