Parts of a ghost gun kit are on display at an event held by U.S. President Joe Biden to announce measures to fight ghost gun crime, at the White House in Washington U.S., April 11, 2022.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday granted a request by President Joe Biden's administration to reinstate -- at least for now -- a federal regulation aimed at reining in privately made firearms called "ghost guns" that are difficult for law enforcement to trace.

The justices put on hold a July 5 decision by U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor in Fort Worth, Texas, that had blocked the 2022 rule nationwide pending the administration's appeal.