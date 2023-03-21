FILE PHOTO: Portrait of Irvo Otieno, who died during an encouter with law enforcement

A portrait of Irvo Otieno, who died during an encouter with law enforcement in Petersburg, in this handout picture from an unknown location released on March 16, 2023. Ben Crump Law/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES/File Photo

 BEN CRUMP LAW

Sheriff deputies led a handcuffed Irvo Otieno into a room where they and medical staffers wrestled with the 28-year-old Black man on the ground for several minutes before his body went limp, video surveillance obtained by the Washington Post shows.

Otieno died soon after the March 6 incident as he was being admitted to Central State Hospital in the city of Petersburg, Virginia, according to Dinwiddie County Commonwealth Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervill. Petersburg is in the center of the state, roughly 25 miles (40 km) south of Richmond.