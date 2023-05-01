Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Monday he will not seek reelection to a fourth term next year, signaling it was time for someone from a new generation of leaders to take over the office he has held since 2013.
“Serving the people as governor of Washington state has been my greatest honor,” Inslee, the longest-serving governor in the United States, said in a statement. “During a decade of dynamic change, we’ve made Washington a beacon for progress for the nation. I’m ready to pass the torch.”
Inslee, 72, a Democrat, cited as his top achievements passing “the nation’s best climate policies,” enacting up to 16 weeks of paid family and medical leave for Washingtonians, expanding legal protections for and access to abortion care in Washington in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, and placing a moratorium on the state’s death penalty.
“We’ve shown that diversity is a strength worth fighting for,” he added. “This has been 10 years of dynamic success.”
A lawyer and longtime former congressman, Inslee was first elected governor in 2012, succeeding Democrat Christine Gregoire. During his tenure, Inslee — who has long championed the fight against climate change — established a fund to promote the development of clean energy technology in Washington, signed a bill into law that sought to achieve 100% clean power in the state by 2045, electrified the state’s ferries, and established policies to reduce emissions in homes and offices.
After President Donald Trump took office in 2017, Washington state under Inslee quickly became an epicenter of resistance to Trump’s agenda, thanks to a left-leaning populace, outspoken Democratic lawmakers and legal efforts spearheaded by the attorney general. When Trump announced a ban on refugees from several Muslim-majority countries, Inslee and his team rushed to protest at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport two days later.
“It is religious discrimination in its barest and (most) obvious form,” Inslee said then.
In an exchange that made national headlines at the time, Inslee also called out Trump in person at a 2018 National Governors Association meeting, criticizing Trump’s proposal after the mass shooting in Parkland, Fla., that some school teachers be armed.
“I just suggest we need a little less tweeting here and a little more listening,” Inslee told Trump then. “And let’s just take that off the table and move forward.”
In March 2019, Inslee announced his campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, making the climate crisis a centerpiece of his candidacy. Inslee ultimately suspended his campaign less than six months later, and announced he would instead run for a third term as governor. Inslee won the 2020 election handily, becoming the first Washington governor to serve a third term since the 1970s.