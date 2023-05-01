Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Monday he will not seek reelection to a fourth term next year, signaling it was time for someone from a new generation of leaders to take over the office he has held since 2013.

“Serving the people as governor of Washington state has been my greatest honor,” Inslee, the longest-serving governor in the United States, said in a statement. “During a decade of dynamic change, we’ve made Washington a beacon for progress for the nation. I’m ready to pass the torch.”