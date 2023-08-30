Millions of residents braced themselves as Hurricane Idalia slammed into Florida on Wednesday morning and headed into Georgia as a Category 1 hurricane.

The storm had hit the Big Bend region of Florida just before 8 a.m. as a Category 3 hurricane with winds of 125 mph, but weakened to Category 1 with wind speeds of 90 mph as it moved inland, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami said.