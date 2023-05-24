U.S. House Speaker McCarthy speaks with reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-CA., speaks with reporters at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

 JONATHAN ERNST

WASHINGTON -- The White House on Wednesday criticized Republicans and said averting default is the responsibility of every single member of Congress and that preventing such a situation is not a concession.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican, said Tuesday the only concession he will make is raising the borrowing limit, which indicated at the time that Republicans are not willing to give any more than raising the debt ceiling in exchange for their demands.