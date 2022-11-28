WASHINGTON -- The White House on Monday joined some Republicans in criticizing former President Donald Trump for dining with white supremacist Nick Fuentes, saying there is no place in America for "vile forces" such as racism, bigotry and anti-Semitism.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters she would not comment on every move by Trump, who this month said he would run for president again, but it was critical to condemn such behavior in "really absolute terms."