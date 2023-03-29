People visit a memorial after deadly shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville

Students from the nearby Harpeth Hall School pray while visiting a memorial at the school entrance after a deadly shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S. March 29, 2023. REUTERS/Cheney Orr TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

 CHENEY ORR

WASHINGTON -- The White House made an emotional plea on Wednesday for Republican action to curb mass shootings, criticizing conservative lawmakers for saying nothing can be done after the nation's latest high-profile mass shooting at a school in Tennessee this week.

"It's unacceptable that Republicans are saying there is nothing that we can do," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at a briefing on Wednesday. "Our schools, our churches, our places of worships have now become deadly places for many Americans."