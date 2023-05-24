WASHINGTON -- Negotiators for Democratic President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy reconvened at the White House on Wednesday to try to close a deal to raise the United States' $31.4 trillion debt ceiling and avoid a catastrophic default.

Time is running short, as the Treasury Department has warned that the federal government could be unable to pay all its bills by as soon as June 1 -- just eight days away -- and it will take several days to pass legislation through the narrowly divided Congress.