FILE PHOTO: Pipes for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea, which are not used, are seen in the harbour of Mukran, Germany, on September 30, 2022. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

WASHINGTON -- The White House on Wednesday dismissed a blog post by an investigative journalist alleging the United States was behind explosions of the Nord Stream gas pipelines as "utterly false and complete fiction."

Reuters has not corroborated the report, published by investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, which said an attack was carried out last September at the direction of President Joe Biden.