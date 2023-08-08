Authorities in Montgomery, Ala., charged three White men with assault after they attacked a Black riverboat co-captain at the city's Riverfront Park over the weekend and ignited a brawl largely along racial lines.

Montgomery Police Chief Darryl J. Albert told reporters on Tuesday that three White men aboard a private pontoon boat -- Richard Roberts, 48; Allen Todd, 23; and Zachery Shipman, 25 -- have four warrants pending for attacking Damien Pickett, a co-captain of the Harriott II Riverboat that was blocked from docking. Roberts has two warrants pending, while Todd and Shipman each have one pending warrant.