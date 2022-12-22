UKRAINE-CRISIS/USA-ZELENSKIY

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky presents a Ukrainian flag given to him by defenders of Bakhmut to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a joint session of Congress Wednesday.

 reuters/JONATHAN ERNST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky faced a critical audience when he addressed a joint session of Congress Wednesday: House Republicans who could hold up billions of dollars in war aid starting next month.

President Joe Biden’s administration has sent almost $50 billion in foreign assistance to Ukraine since Russia began its invasion of its neighbor in February, including humanitarian, financial and military support. Congress, currently controlled by Biden’s Democrats, is expected to approve $44.9 billion more this week in a bill funding the federal government.