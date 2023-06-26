Ukraine's President Zelenskiy visits Donetsk region

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy looks at a map and listens a report of commanders as he visits a position near the front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine June 26, 2023. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

 UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited two sectors of the frontline facing Russian troops in eastern and southern Ukraine, handing out awards and posing with troops in video footage posted online on Monday.

The president's office posted three videos and said Zelensky visited the two areas on Monday. One site was in eastern Donetsk region, a focal point in the 16-month-old conflict, and the second was located in what was described as the Berdiansk sector in the south.