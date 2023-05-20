 Skip to main content
New Hampshire heroes put others first

Marc and Suzanne Provencher
Marc Provencher of Pittsburg, pictured with his wife, Suzanne, was in a motorcycle crash on July 7 of last year. Though he lost his left arm as a result of his injuries, he survived thanks to two of the heroes being honored at the New Hampshire Hero Awards on May 24.

Call it fate, divine intervention or luck, but something put them in the right place at just the right time.

And something made them take action.

Christine Shaw

Christine Shaw, an Advanced EMT with Linwood Ambulance Service, applied a tourniquet to Marc Provencher’s arm to stop the bleeding while colleague A.J. Sousa helped stabilize him and relayed his vitals to Concord Hospital. Both were passing by on the highway and came upon the accident. Sousa and Shaw are receiving New Hampshire Hero Awards for their actions.
Jay Pichardo of Nashua

Jay Pichardo relied on his Navy training when he kicked in the door of a burning house and rescued an elderly woman.
Jeff Neil of Exeter was the first of several people who banded together to overpower an out-of-control passenger who attacked a flight attendant on a cross-country flight.
Lt. Col. Tori Scearbo

Jose and Ben Carrasquillo

Jose and Ben Carrasquillo directed traffic when they came upon the scene after Steve Lafontaine had a heart attack and crashed his motorcycle in Derry. “The way I was raised when I was a kid is you’ve got to help the next person,” Jose said. “All my kids know the same thing, too.”
Jeff and Marina Kelley

Jeff and Marina Kelley pose with their dog, Bandit. Jeff Kelley, a corrections officer, is receiving a New Hampshire Hero Award for his effort to help inmates during a fire at the state prison in Concord.
Detective Rochelle Jones

When Portsmouth Police Department decided to issue a series of trading cards of its officers, Detective Rochelle Jones took some costume cues from her favorite superhero, Wonder Woman, for her card. Like a true super-hero, Jones is getting a New Hampshire Hero Award for her actions to save a despondent man last year.
Hampton Police Officer Haley Magee

Hampton Police Officer Haley Magee is receiving a Union Leader Hero Award for her actions in saving a woman after a car crash last year.
Haley Magee featured in Dick Tracy comic strip

Hampton Police Officer Haley Magee’s efforts to save a woman from a burning car landed her in the iconic Dick Tracy comic strip.
Marc Provencher
After Marc Provencher of Pittsburg was in a motorcycle crash last year, his life was saved by two EMTs who happened by. The pair will be honored at this year's New Hampshire Hero Awards ceremony in Concord on March 24.

