Add Boy Scout camp to the growing list of experiences New Hampshire residents will have to live without this summer as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
The Daniel Webster Council of Boy Scouts of America announced on its website that the executive committee has decided not to open summer camps for the 2020 season.
Jay Garee, scout executive and CEO of the council, said after an extensive review of guidelines for re-opening camps, council executives decided it was not possible to offer a summer program, both for safety and programming reasons. “As a Scout dad myself, believe me, I empathize with the difficulty of this decision,” he said.
For a video message from Jay Garee, visit; https://nhscouting.org/summer-camp-update-2020/.