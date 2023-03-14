Powerful announcement

Announcing energy cost savings for members of Community Power Coalition of New Hampshire are, from left, Henry Herndon, consultant; Sam Evans Brown, executive director of Clean Energy NH; Kevin Charette of Portsmouth and CPCNH Vice Chair; Clifton Below of Lebanon, CPCNH Chair; Lisa Sweet of Rye; Doria Brown of Nashua; and Jo-Ellen Courtney of Enfield.

 Courtesy, Community Power Coalition of New Hampshire

Interest in community power is surging in New Hampshire.

On Monday, the Community Power Coalition of New Hampshire (CPCNH) announced that the first 10 of its member communities will start benefitting from cheaper electricity in May.