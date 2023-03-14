Interest in community power is surging in New Hampshire.
On Monday, the Community Power Coalition of New Hampshire (CPCNH) announced that the first 10 of its member communities will start benefitting from cheaper electricity in May.
That’s when the coalition takes over as the default electricity supplier for residents in those communities.
The CPCNH announced a base electric supply rate of 15.8 cents per kilowatt hour, considerably lower than that provided by the state’s three investor-owned electric utilities.
The coalition’s initial launch will include Enfield, Exeter, Hanover, Harrisville, Lebanon, Nashua, Peterborough, Plainfield, Rye and Walpole. The CPCNH projects that more than 66,000 customers in those communities will see an average 23% reduction in their energy supply costs, generating $5.8 million in savings for those customers in the first three months alone.
Clifton Below, a former state senator and Lebanon’s current assistant mayor, who chairs the CPCNH, said innovation is central to the mission of the group.
“Our coalition power agency is equipped to build community-scale renewable energy projects that directly benefit our cities and towns for the long term, and to push other innovations that empower customers with distributed energy resources,” he said.
A few days before the CPCNH announcement, four Monadnock region communities announced their own community power program would save residents 25% on their electric bills.
The city of Keene joined Swanzey, Marlborough and Wilton to become the first community power buying group in the state.
“This program will save people money and help our community meet its renewable energy goals,” said Elizabeth Dragon, Keene’s city manager.
The four communities set rates at 8 cents cheaper than Eversource’s default rate, the group said in a news release, with multiple electricity options. A basic plan would offer customers the best price, while two others include higher levels of renewable energy, up to 100%.
Julius Peel, Swanzey’s land use and zoning coordinator, said the program “provides genuine savings and stable rates for residents and small businesses that don’t want to watch or worry about energy markets and costs.”
“They just want bills they can afford,” Peel said.
“The goals of pursuing community power were to save money and increase renewable energy, and we did it,” said Kermit Williams, who chairs the select board in Wilton.
A 2019 state law allows municipalities and counties to aggregate, or group together, retail electric customers to contract for electric power. Customers in municipalities that adopt community power plans will still rely on public utilities for electricity distribution — the “poles and wires” that bring electricity to customers.
Residents also have the opportunity to opt out of community power programs.
On its website, CPCNH explains how it works: “By joining together, members of the Coalition create economies of scale and innovation in procuring services and managing power procurement risks, gain administrative efficiencies in terms of expert staff oversight, and strengthen their voice at the Legislature and Public Utilities Commission — all while maintaining local control and community values.”
The Community Power Coalition’s basic energy supply rate of 15.8 cents per kilowatt hour compares favorably with the rates of 20.2 cents for Eversource, 22 cents for Liberty and 25.9 cents for Unitil. CPCNH offers other plans that rely more on renewable sources, including a plan with 100% renewable content at 19.1 cents per kWh.
CPCNH leaders said the basic rate amounts to a savings of $2.6 million in the first three months for more than 36,600 customers in Nashua alone.
Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess said his city is proud to be one of the first communities in the state “charting a new path when it comes to where we get our energy.”
To date, 28 communities have voted to join the CPCNH.
In a recent interview, Below said residents in member communities will see their electricity costs drop because the coalition, instead of having to lock in supply when prices are high, can purchase lower-cost power when the timing is right.
With more communities moving toward community power, Below said, “We are on the cusp of significant change.”