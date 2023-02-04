Democratic National Committee winter meeting in Philadelphia

New Hampshire’s Congressional delegation struck a combative tone Saturday after the Democratic National Committee voted to make South Carolina its first-in-the-nation primary on Feb. 3, 2024, with New Hampshire and Nevada trailing three days later.

“The vote by the Democratic National Committee in Philadelphia is not the last word on the 2024 Presidential primary calendar,” Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, Congresswoman Annie Kuster and Congressman Chris Pappas said in a statement from the New Hampshire Democratic Party. “No matter what party powerbrokers or those in Washington think, New Hampshire will once again host our first-in-the-nation contest as we have done for more than a century.”