Merrimack’s Dennis Farrell was there, at the old Foxboro Stadium, when Tom Brady began his legendary career by replacing an injured Drew Bledsoe against the New York Jets in 2001.
Paul Thibault and Jack Service, football players at Trinity High School, remember staying up late the night before school to watch Brady rally the Patriots to an improbable overtime comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.
Manchester native Cheryl LeBlanc began passionately following the Patriots at the start of Brady’s career. She and her sister-in-law, Emily, will be at Gillette Stadium tonight when Brady returns to New England with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
New Hampshire-based Patriots fans appreciate and cherish Brady’s two-decade tenure in New England, but they will be cheering for the home team tonight.
“I relish the time (Brady) spent here and what he did for the franchise,” said Farrell, who had Patriots season tickets for 17 years before giving them up around 2007. “Now that he’s in an enemy uniform, I’m going to root against him. I feel that way, and my friends feel the same way.”
Surprise and disappointment were the predominant emotions fans felt when Brady and the Patriots parted ways in March 2020.
Farrell, 70, who has been a New England fan since the franchise’s inception in 1960, said he “expected Brady would be a Patriot for life, but that doesn’t happen in this day and age in pro sports.”
Thibault and Service, both sophomores at Trinity, were shocked. Brady had been the Patriots’ starting quarterback their entire lives. Service, who plays quarterback and cornerback for Trinity, said Brady is his football role model and a big reason he wanted to play quarterback.
“I didn’t know life without Tom Brady being my quarterback,” Service said. “I didn’t know how to feel.”
He was their QB
Plymouth Regional High School football coach Chris Sanborn remembers telling his kids to enjoy watching Brady play for New England during the 2019 season because it might be his last with the team.
“I understood it, but I was disappointed,” said Sanborn, a Patriots fan. “It was the end of an era.”
LeBlanc, 69 and now living in Nottingham, said she feels New England could have done more to keep Brady. Trinity coach and Patriots fan Rob Cathcart said he understood both sides of the decision to part ways.
Cathcart is still a Patriots fan first but has become a Buccaneers fan as well, rooting for Tampa Bay in last year’s Super Bowl against Kansas City.
Brady is one of LeBlanc’s three all-time favorite athletes, alongside golfers Tiger Woods and Annika Sorenstam, and she enjoys watching him play for the Buccaneers.
Thibault, Service and Sanborn all said they like to watch Brady and the Buccaneers if their game is on TV.
“There are tons of spectacular athletes to watch, but those guys like Tiger or Tom Brady, Michael Jordan, have something different and that’s what makes it so enjoyable to watch,” Le- Blanc said. “You never know how they’re going to succeed. You know they’ll succeed. You just don’t know exactly how they’re going to do it.”
Some hold a grudge
Some New England fans harbor animosity, though. Thibault, a running back/linebacker, said he has friends who hate the Buccaneers and Brady for leaving. Farrell’s wife, Jane, calls Brady “Traitor Tom” and Farrell himself said the only time he rooted for Tampa Bay last year was in the Super Bowl, in hopes of ending talk of a Kansas City Chiefs dynasty.
“Maybe that’s selfish on my part, but I’m just a Pats fan,” Farrell said. “I don’t want to see a guy who had 20 great years in another uniform be successful, but with Tom Brady, wherever he goes, he’s going to be successful.”
The first post-Brady season was a difficult one for the New England faithful. The Patriots went 7-9, missed the playoffs for the first time in 12 years and failed to win at least 10 games for the first time since 2002.
“Obviously it was pretty disappointing — disappointing in what they’d become,” Sanborn said. “There’s a high expectation of excellence. To win year after year is difficult. ... It can’t go on forever, but they’d done it for so long, it made you think they may never rebuild and there’s some magic formula, but it takes a lot of pieces.”
“Playing and not having Brady there, Cam Newton struggling with not having a lot of options on the offensive end, getting used to a new team, I think it was really weird watching games,” Thibault said. “I wasn’t as excited for it. This year, I’m definitely more invested with (rookie quarterback) Mac Jones, and this team is looking a little better.”
Welcome back — now lose
LeBlanc said she hopes Brady has a good game but the Patriots get the win tonight. Cathcart, Thibault and Service would like to see Brady throw some interceptions in a New England win.
Londonderry High School coach Jimmy Lauzon despises the Patriots, but said he wants them to win tonight. Lauzon roots for the Dallas Cowboys but is a huge Bill Belichick fan. He feels the New England coach did not get enough credit for the team’s success during the Brady years and gets too much blame for its struggles since.
“The coach in me is rooting for Belichick to get the credit he deserves,” Lauzon said.
Service and Thibault don’t expect Patriots fans will boo Brady when he first leads the Tampa Bay offense onto the field. Le- Blanc is hoping for cheers, considering all the years of success and entertainment Brady gave New England fans.
LeBlanc is looking forward to what she anticipates will be a playoff-type atmosphere at Gillette Stadium.
“There’s so much excitement,” LeBlanc said. “It’s not a regular game to us.”